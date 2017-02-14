Three dead in Brampton house fire, child rushed to hospital with burns

(Twitter Photo Courtesy @BramptonFireES)

Three people have died and a child has been rushed to hospital following a house fire in Brampton.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire at a home on Madison St. near Dixie Rd. and Bovaird Dr. East. shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say three people did not make it out of the house and a little girl was rushed to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children with serious burns.

The fire is under control and officials are awaiting the arrival of the coroner.

Police say residents in the neighbouring homes were not injured.