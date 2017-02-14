Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Three dead in Brampton house fire, child rushed to hospital with burns

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Peel
Tags: brampton, fire, house, madison st, peel police

MadisonStfire
(Twitter Photo Courtesy @BramptonFireES)

Three people have died and a child has been rushed to hospital following a house fire in Brampton.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire at a home on Madison St. near Dixie Rd. and Bovaird Dr. East. shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say three people did not make it out of the house and a little girl was rushed to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children with serious burns.

The fire is under control and officials are awaiting the arrival of the coroner.

Police say residents in the neighbouring homes were not injured.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php