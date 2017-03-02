Three cats dead in Hamilton Mountain house fire

Three cats have died after house fire on Hamilton Mountain.

Fire crews were called to a home on Fassett Ave. just after noon on Wednesday.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the fire. One person was home at the time of the blaze but managed to get out safely.

It is not known how the fire started but damage is estimated at approximately $275,000.

Six people — who were displaced by the fire — received help from the Red Cross to find alternate accommodations.