Three arrested in attempted Milton bank robbery and Guelph bank robbery

Three suspects have been arrested for attempting to rob a bank in Milton, and for robbing a bank in Guelph–all in the same day.

On August 3, two men entered the Royal Bank at 55 Ontario St. in Milton with their faces concealed and attempted to rob it. The men took off on foot and entered a waiting vehicle in a near area.

Later that day, the same suspects conducted another bank robbery in Guelph.

“Three suspects were arrested shortly after,” according to Guelph police. It is still unclear where the arrests took place.

No names have been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information into the investigation of both these crimes is asked to contact Halton police.


