Thorold Paper Mill Demolition

A Thorold paper mill is set to be demolished, bad news for more than 100 workers that may have had hope of gaining their job back, the loss could come with a charge to all home owners in the city.

The Georgia-Pacific paper mill hasn’t been in operation for four years.

When the plant halted production in 2014, a rep from Georgia Pacific cited low cost by competitors as one of the main reasons.

Without the plant, the city is losing money.

The hole in the city’s revenue could fall on the average tax payer though higher property tax.

Last year the city raised property taxes by 5.8 percent and then this year by another four.

Resolute Forest Product’s paper mill in Thorold was indefinitely idled in march because of shrinking demand for newsprint, the company and the union representing workers say they are hopeful the plant can be taken over by a third party to produce a new product.