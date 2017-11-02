It’s time to dive back in for another chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor: Ragnarok brings audiences up to speed on what the thunder god has been up to since leaving Earth at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.

In the story, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

Taika Waititi, known for directing character-driven comedies like What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, was immediately drawn to this project. “It was the chance to immerse myself in another world, in another culture. Obviously, being the Asgardian culture of which I’ve been a huge fan for many years. Since I was a child, I always dreamed and fantasized about being from outer space, being a space Viking, being an Asgardian. I’m a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also the Marvel Comic Universe.”

Thor: Ragnarok is rated PG.