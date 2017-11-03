Thieves tie chain around ATM, load it into truck

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Hamilton police are hoping information from the public will help lead to the arrest of two thieves who stole an ATM on Tuesday.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., two suspects dressed in dark clothing broke into a restaurant in Ancaster.

The duo backed up a red, four-door Ford pickup truck to the front doors of the restaurant and tied a chain around the ATM.

The truck pulled the ATM outside where it was loaded into the bed of the pickup. Police say the truck appeared to be missing the rear tailgate.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this crime to contact Detective Constable Darryl Oosterhoff at 905-546-8936.


