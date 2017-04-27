Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Thief steals gold chain from around Hamilton senior’s neck

Detectives have provided a photo of a similar necklace to the one that was stolen. The difference is that the border for the one stolen is in the shape of a diamond.
Hamilton police are looking for a man in his twenties after an elderly woman had a sentimental piece of jewellery stolen from around her neck.

Police say the woman had just finished gardening shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday when she was approached from behind by a young man.

The suspect stole a gold chain from around the woman’s neck and ran away on foot. The victim suffered minor injuries during the encounter.

The man is described as white and was wearing a dark baseball cap, red sweater and dark jeans.

Detectives have released photos of a similar necklace to the one that was taken but the difference is that the border for the stolen necklace is in the shape of a diamond.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Hamilton police.


