Thief steals delivery off doorstep

With the holiday shopping rush in full swing many turn to the convenience of online shopping. But when those purchases are delivered and left unattended on your door step they can become a target for would-be thieves.

A Burlington family had their Christmas presents stolen right off their front porch last week. A delivery from Amazon arrived and before they could bring it inside someone stole the box, but they caught the whole thing on video

The family said the package has over $100 worth of Christmas presents inside.

“It showed online that it was delivered so we got excited because presents had come but we came home to notice it wasn’t here. I checked the video doorbell and lo and behold there’s the guy- the criminal- taking the packages off our step.” said Derek Freudenthaler.

“We have got three kids who are really small and excited about Christmas for the first time, so I guess I was a little sad about that and kind of pissed off to be honest. Like how could someone do this any time, but especially during Christmas time.”

After talking to neighbours they realized they weren’t the only victims and there were about 15 packages stolen from just their street alone. So they decided to try to catch the thief on camera.

“I put out a box that I had carefully opened and taped back together. I just decided to put in one of my daughters dirty diapers and a note for the criminal just letting him know he had been caught on camera.”

Amazon has re-shipped their Christmas gifts at no extra charge. The retail giant says most of its deliveries make it to customers without issue.

Despite the theft they say this won’t deter them from online shopping, but they’ve now contacted police and hope this real life Grinch is caught and learns a lesson.

They were re-sent their stolen gifts but others may not be so lucky. So how do you protect yourself from this?

Well, Canada Post says:

1. shoppers can use their flexdelivery service, which allows online purchases to be directed to a post office for pickup.

2. You can arrange to have the package shipped to your workplace, or a friend or relatives home.

3. You can pick a shipping option that requires you to sign for delivery.