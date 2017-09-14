Third person charged in Mississauga strip club shooting

A woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection to a fatal shooting outside of a Mississauga strip club.

The incident happened on June 29 at 2:40 a.m. after a man had allegedly been shot multiple times at the establishment at 1820 Dundas St. East.

Raimzhan Tokhtabayev, 27, of Mississauga, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe Tokhtabayev had gotten into a fight before getting shot.

Adriana Milani, 25, from North York, is the third person charged in the shooting.

Last month, Elias Gibb, 20, from Toronto, was charged with first degree murder, and Christopher Anderson, 23, from Mississauga, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police say the three accused knew each other, but did not know the victim.