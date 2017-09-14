Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Third person charged in Mississauga strip club shooting

Posted:
Category: Peel
Tags: 1820 Dundas St. East, accessory after the fact to murder, Adriana Milani, Christopher Anderson, Elias Gibb, gunshot wounds, Mississauga strip club, Raimzhan Tokhtabayev, shooting

strip club shooting

A woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection to a fatal shooting outside of a Mississauga strip club.

The incident happened on June 29 at 2:40 a.m. after a man had allegedly been shot multiple times at the establishment at 1820 Dundas St. East.

Raimzhan Tokhtabayev, 27, of Mississauga, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe Tokhtabayev had gotten into a fight before getting shot.

Adriana Milani, 25, from North York, is the third person charged in the shooting.

Last month, Elias Gibb, 20, from Toronto, was charged with first degree murder, and Christopher Anderson, 23, from Mississauga, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police say the three accused knew each other, but did not know the victim.


LATEST STORIES

Canada's wildlife on the decline

Getting lean and staying fit

Nuts & bolts of Ontario wine

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php