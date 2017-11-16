2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Thelma

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: eili harboe, ellen dorrit petersen, henrik rafaelsen, kaya wilkins, movies, norwegian film, thelma, tiff, trailers

Thelma is a Norwegian supernatural thriller directed by Joachim Trier (Louder Than Bombs). It premiered at the Norwegian International Film Festival, and after screening at TIFF the film was chosen as Norway’s submission for this year’s Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. It stars Eili Harboe, Kaya Wilkins, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, and Henrik Rafaelsen.

Thelma, a shy young student, has just left her religious family in a small town on the west coast of Norway to study at a university in Oslo. While at the library one day, she experiences a violent, unexpected seizure. Soon after, she finds herself intensely drawn toward Anja, a beautiful young student who reciprocates Thelma’s powerful attraction. As the semester continues, Thelma becomes increasingly overwhelmed by her intense feelings for Anja – feelings she doesn’t dare acknowledge, even to herself – while at the same time experiencing even more extreme seizures. As it becomes clearer that the seizures are a symptom of inexplicable, often dangerous, supernatural abilities, Thelma is confronted with tragic secrets of her past, and the terrifying implications of her powers.

Speaking with The Independent, Trier describes the film as “a human condition story with a supernatural element that puts into play something we can all relate to – we wanted it to be a new take on body horror as well as a love story. It’s ‘artsy-fartsy director out on a limb’ genre.”

Thelma is rated 14A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Justice League Justice League
Wonder Wonder

css.php