Thelma is a Norwegian supernatural thriller directed by Joachim Trier (Louder Than Bombs). It premiered at the Norwegian International Film Festival, and after screening at TIFF the film was chosen as Norway’s submission for this year’s Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. It stars Eili Harboe, Kaya Wilkins, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, and Henrik Rafaelsen.

Thelma, a shy young student, has just left her religious family in a small town on the west coast of Norway to study at a university in Oslo. While at the library one day, she experiences a violent, unexpected seizure. Soon after, she finds herself intensely drawn toward Anja, a beautiful young student who reciprocates Thelma’s powerful attraction. As the semester continues, Thelma becomes increasingly overwhelmed by her intense feelings for Anja – feelings she doesn’t dare acknowledge, even to herself – while at the same time experiencing even more extreme seizures. As it becomes clearer that the seizures are a symptom of inexplicable, often dangerous, supernatural abilities, Thelma is confronted with tragic secrets of her past, and the terrifying implications of her powers.

Speaking with The Independent, Trier describes the film as “a human condition story with a supernatural element that puts into play something we can all relate to – we wanted it to be a new take on body horror as well as a love story. It’s ‘artsy-fartsy director out on a limb’ genre.”

Thelma is rated 14A.