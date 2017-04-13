Based on the Lissa Evas’ 2009 novel “Their Finest Hour and a Half”, Their Finest is a drama film directed by Lone Scherfig and starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Jack Huston, Jake Lacy, Richard E. Grant, Henry Goodman, Helen McCrory, and Claudia Jessie.

In the midst of the devastating Second World War, as men were shipped off in droves to battle for their country—and their lives— on the frontline, bombs dropped relentlessly and indiscriminately on the people of London. Steeped in chaos, those left behind, consisting predominantly of women, children and the elderly, looked to anything uplifting to which they could turn in this time of crisis. Movies became a crucial outlet to raise the spirits of the nation during the unrelenting bleakness of wartime. Escaping to the movies provided an opportunity to feel a sense of community, hope, and optimism, yet with all the devastation around them, audiences wanted to simultaneously connect with the reality they faced and see it reflected on the big screen.

The film was short in part on location in London, England. It premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. The film has been received positively by critics, earning a 92% rating on RottenTomatoes.

Their Finest is rated 14A.