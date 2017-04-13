Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Their Finest

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: Bill Nighy, claudia jessie, drama, dunkirk, gemma arterton, helen mccrory, henry goodman, Jack Huston, jake lacy, lone scherfig, movies, richard e grant, sam claflin, their finest, tiff, trailers, world war 2
Video credit: Elevation Pictures

Based on the Lissa Evas’ 2009 novel “Their Finest Hour and a Half”, Their Finest is a drama film directed by Lone Scherfig and starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Jack Huston, Jake Lacy, Richard E. Grant, Henry Goodman, Helen McCrory, and Claudia Jessie.

In the midst of the devastating Second World War, as men were shipped off in droves to battle for their country—and their lives— on the frontline, bombs dropped relentlessly and indiscriminately on the people of London. Steeped in chaos, those left behind, consisting predominantly of women, children and the elderly, looked to anything uplifting to which they could turn in this time of crisis. Movies became a crucial outlet to raise the spirits of the nation during the unrelenting bleakness of wartime. Escaping to the movies provided an opportunity to feel a sense of community, hope, and optimism, yet with all the devastation around them, audiences wanted to simultaneously connect with the reality they faced and see it reflected on the big screen.

The film was short in part on location in London, England. It premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. The film has been received positively by critics, earning a 92% rating on RottenTomatoes.

Their Finest is rated 14A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The Fate of the Furious The Fate of the Furious
Maudie Maudie

css.php