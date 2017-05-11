The Wall is an American war film directed by Doug Liman and starring John Cena, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Laith Nakli.

The Wall is a deadly psychological thriller that follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper, with nothing but a crumbling wall between them. Their fight becomes as much a battle of will and wits as it is of lethally accurate marksmanship.

Written by first-time screenwriter Dwain Worrell, the film’s script received attention in 2014 when it was named to the annual Black List, a list of the most-liked unproduced screenplays in Hollywood according to studio and production company executives. That year, Amazon Studios purchased the script, making it the first ever original spec script the studio had acquired.

“I had this idea kicking around in my head and in my off hours, I finally just wrote it. To me it was always a story about camouflage. It follows an American sniper who is pinned down by a legendary Iraqi marksman but beneath that is a story about people who have something to hide – from each other, from themselves. Much of the plot, the cat and mouse dynamic between them is an outer manifestation of what is going on within the characters as well,” Worrell says.

The Wall is rated 14A.