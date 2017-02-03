The Space Between Us is a sci-fi romance directed by Peter Chelsom (Hector and the Search for Happiness, Serendipity). The film stars Asa Butterfield, Carla Gugino, Britt Robertson, and Gary Oldman.

In this interplanetary adventure, shortly after arriving to help colonize Mars, an astronaut dies while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet – never revealing who the father is. Thus, begins the extraordinary life of Gardner Elliot – an inquisitive, highly intelligent boy who reaches the age of 16 having only met 14 people in his very unconventional upbringing. While searching for clues about his father, and the home planet he’s never known, Gardner begins an online friendship with a street-­­smart girl named Tulsa. When he finally gets a chance to go to Earth, Gardner is eager to experience all of the wonders he could only read about on Mars. But after his explorations begin, scientists discover that Gardner’s organs can’t withstand Earth’s atmosphere. Gardner joins with. Tulsa on a race against time to unravel the mysteries of how he came to be, and where he belongs in the universe.

Chelsom loved Allan Loeb’s script and felt he understood Gardner’s feelings. “Every teenager feels at one time or another that they are from another planet. But Gardner really is from another planet and it was fun to play with that on both an emotional and visual level.”

The Space Between Us is rated PG.