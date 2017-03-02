Based on the novel of the same name by William P. Young, The Shack is a faith-based drama directed by Stuart Hazeldine. The film was shot in Vancouver and stars Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Aviv Alush, Radha Mitchell, Alice Braga, and Tim McGraw.

After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips (Worthington) spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa (Spencer). Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever.

Spencer was already a huge fan of the book before signing onto the film. ““I couldn’t imagine not taking this journey. My friend gave me a copy of the book and told me it had forensic thriller aspects to it, with a big surprise. I thought I was going to be reading something very different than the life lesson I was bound to get from The Shack. I was deeply moved because it felt organic. The questions asked of God somehow felt like every man’s journey, including my own.”

The Shack is rated PG.