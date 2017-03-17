Based on the novel of same name by Julian Barnes, The Sense of an Ending is a British drama directed by Ritesh Batra (The Lunchbox). The BBC Films production stars Jim Broadbent, Charlotte Rampling, Harriet Walter, Emily Mortimer, Michelle Dockery and Matthew Goode.

Tony Webster leads a reclusive and quiet existence until long buried secrets from his past force him to face the flawed recollections of his younger self, the truth about his first love, and the devastating consequences of decisions made a lifetime ago.

“I was completely taken by (the novel),” comments Mortimer. “To me, what really struck true about the experience of reading the novel was the violence of youth – when you think back to the things you did to other people, or that were done to you when you were young, when you were in the first phase of becoming a grown-up.”

“The Sense of an Ending is just one of those books I’ve always carried with me,” says Batra. “Maybe I’m an old soul, but it just really speaks to me. Julian Barnes is one of those writers that when you read one book of his, you just go on a Julian Barnes spree.”

The Sense of an Ending is rated 14A.