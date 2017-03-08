The Relic Hunter

He likes to refer to himself as a relic hunter. That’s because the Hamilton man’s hobby has led him to discover artifacts from as far back as the 1700’s.

Mike Guarascia is a relic hunter, which means he searches beneath the ground to find a hidden treasure, not like pirate treasure, but old coins and stuff. He’s been “dirt fishing” for two years now and has found quite the haul.

Mike says he digs up to $2000 worth of relics a year but he’s not in it for the cash. He says, “Its about displaying it, bringing something back to life that hasn’t had one in 200 years…i put it on display and i feel it gives it a second chance at life.”

His prize find is this trade axe head that he says dates back to the 1750’s.

Mike says learning about what he finds is part of the fun but research even helps him know where to look, like underneath the old incline rail trail along the escarpment.

Relic hunters can’t search on historical sites, so Mike used the internet to find out where soldiers from the War of 1812 may have camped.

Mike says there are a few simple rules to relic hunting, always fill the holes that you make, and take away any garbage you dig up.