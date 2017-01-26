The Academy Award nominated animation The Red Turtle hits theatres this weekend. The dialogue free, folklore-esq tale of a young man stranded on a deserted island by a giant red turtle is one of the most moving cinematic experiences. The feature film debut of animator Michaël Dudok de Wit, The Red Turtle premiered at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard program and played at TIFF16.

Through the story of a man shipwrecked on a tropical island inhabited by turtles, crabs and birds, The Red Turtle recounts the milestones in the life of a human being.

A beautifully crafted film that explores the simplicity of life, love, and letting go.

The Red Turtle is rated G. It is currently playing at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto.