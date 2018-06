Hamiltonians put their strength to the test today for “The Miracle Plane” pull in support of McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Groups made up of between 15 and 25 people attempted to pull a Boeing 727, which tips the scales at 125,000 pounds!

About 25 teams took part in the event. This is the sixth year that the McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation has held the fundraiser.

The fundraising goal for this year was $50,000.