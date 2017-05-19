The Lovers is a romantic comedy film directed by Azazel Jacobs and starring Debra Winger, Tracy Letts, Aiden Gillen, Melora Walters, Tyler Ross, and Jessica Sula.

A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another – in this scalpel sharp and deliciously grown-up comedy that enters the fray where family, love and attraction become madly tangled.

Director Jacobs says the film is an effort to examine non-conventional family dynamics. “I’m in my 40s now, and I see a lot of people around me splitting up. In a sense, I think writing this film was my way of protesting that,” Jacobs muses, “by looking at a love that finds a way to go on even when it appears to have evaporated. I’m also always interested in stepping outside my world and observing people in situations that I’m not in. I was really curious about how a long-married couple functions when their affairs have actually become the routine of the marriage. Michael and Mary have become completely comfortable with having outside lovers, to the point that feeling love for one another becomes an act of subversion.”

The Lovers is rated 14A.