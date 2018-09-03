The Lions Lair

Lion’s Lair is an annual competition which brings together the entrepreneurship and innovation community in Hamilton. To tell us more, we welcomed Director of Operations for Innovation Factory, Karen Linseman-Brown and a local entrepreneur, President of Sniper Skin, Lee Wright.

TWITTER: @itbeginswithIF

WEBSITE: www.innovationfactory.ca <http://www.innovationfactory.ca> & www.lionslair.ca <http://www.lionslair.ca>

INSTAGRAM: itbeginswithif

FACEBOOK: @innovationfactory.ca

TWITTER: @sniper_skin

WEBSITE: www.sniperskin.ca <http://www.sniperskin.ca>

FACEBOOK: @sniperskin