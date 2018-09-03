The Lions Lair

;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Category: Community & Charity, Morning Live, Uncategorized
Tags: bob cowan, competition, entrepreneur, hamilton, hamilton chamber of commerce, innovation factory, Karen Linseman-Brown, Lee Wright, Lion's Lair, sniper skin


Lion’s Lair is an annual competition which brings together the entrepreneurship and innovation community in Hamilton. To tell us more, we welcomed Director of Operations for Innovation Factory, Karen Linseman-Brown and a local entrepreneur, President of Sniper Skin, Lee Wright.

 

SOCIAL MEDIA Keys:
TWITTER: @itbeginswithIF
WEBSITE: www.innovationfactory.ca <http://www.innovationfactory.ca> & www.lionslair.ca <http://www.lionslair.ca>
INSTAGRAM: itbeginswithif

FACEBOOK: @innovationfactory.ca

TWITTER: @sniper_skin
WEBSITE: www.sniperskin.ca <http://www.sniperskin.ca>
FACEBOOK: @sniperskin



