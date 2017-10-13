The Limehouse Golem is a British horror directed by Juan Carlos Medina. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and stars Bill Nighy, Olivia Cooke, Douglas Booth, Daniel Mays, Sam Reid, María Valverde, Henry Goodman, Morgan Watkins, and Eddie Marsan.

Set on the unforgiving, squalid streets of Victorian London in 1880, our tale begins in the baroque, grandiose music hall where the capital’s most renowned performer Dan Leno (Douglas Booth) takes to the stage. The whimsical thespian performs a monologue, informing his dedicated audience of the ghastly fate of a young woman who had once adorned this very stage, his dear friend Elizabeth Cree (Olivia Cooke); for the beguiling songstress is facing up to her forthcoming death by hanging, having been accused of murdering her husband John Cree (Sam Reid). Lizzie’s death seems inevitable, until Detective Inspector John Kildare (Bill Nighy) is assigned to the case of the Limehouse Golem – a nefarious, calculating serial killer, murdering innocent, unconnected victims, leaving behind barely identifiable corpses – and his distinctive signature in blood. All is not what it seems and everyone is a suspect and everyone has a secret.

Speaking to Deadline at TIFF last year, Booth gushed about the film’s script, which was written by Jane Goldman. “It’s so dense and it’s so cleverly thought out and intricate, you’re kept guessing until the very last moment. She writes with great detail and she drops hints about things throughout the script.”

The Limehouse Golem is rated 18A.