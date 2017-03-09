The Last Word is a comedy directed by Mark Pellington that had its world premiere at Sundance this past January. The film stars Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Tom Everett Scott, and Thomas Sadoski.

In The Last Word, Shirley MacLaine is Harriet Lauler, a once successful businesswoman in tight control of every aspect of her life. As she reflects upon her accomplishments, she’s suddenly inspired to engage a young local writer, Anne Sherman (Amanda Seyfried), to pen her life’s story. When the initial result doesn’t meet Harriet’s high expectations, she sets out to reshape the way she is remembered, with Anne dragged along as an unwilling accomplice. As the journey unfolds, the two women develop a unique bond which alters not only Harriet’s legacy, but also Anne’s future.

Seyfried was overjoyed to be working alongside MacLaine on the film. “In my wildest dreams I never imagined I’d be working with her. It’s been incredible. I’ve never had the opportunity to create a relationship that reflects my experience with an actor so well. Shirley’s got a lot of history, she has a lot of things to say and she’s very passionate about those things. I really respect that.”

The Last Word is rated 14A.