2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

The Hamilton Brewery

Posted:
Category: Out and About
Tags: beer, hamilton, THB, The Hamilton Brewery, Warren Pyper

Tim Bolen is hanging with The Hamilton Brewery which was started by Warren Pyper who after serving with The Royal Hamilton Light Infantry and doing a tour in Afghanistan came back home trying to figuring out what to do. After having a few different jobs, he had a real interest in home brewing.  Many people do this, but its making that next step which is the hardest, trying to make a business out of it. 2 1/2 years later THB just came out with their 2nd beer.


LATEST STORIES

Ancaster man charged in massive Yahoo data breach

Best Wishes March 15, 2017

Irish whiskey

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php