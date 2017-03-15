Tim Bolen is hanging with The Hamilton Brewery which was started by Warren Pyper who after serving with The Royal Hamilton Light Infantry and doing a tour in Afghanistan came back home trying to figuring out what to do. After having a few different jobs, he had a real interest in home brewing. Many people do this, but its making that next step which is the hardest, trying to make a business out of it. 2 1/2 years later THB just came out with their 2nd beer.