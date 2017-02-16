One of the world’s most recognizable landmarks becomes a battlefield in The Great Wall. Directed by Zhang Yimou (House of Flying Daggers, Hero), the film is a US-Chinese co-production and is the biggest movie ever shot entirely in China. Matt Damon leads the cast and is joined by Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe, Hanyu Zhang, and Andy Lau.

When a mercenary warrior (Damon) is imprisoned within The Great Wall, he discovers the mystery behind one of the greatest wonders of our world. As wave after wave of marauding beasts, intent on devouring the world, besiege the massive structure, his quest for fortune turns into a journey toward heroism as he joins a huge army of elite warriors to confront this unimaginable and seemingly unstoppable force.

“The Great Wall is in the lyrics of our National Anthem, so it symbolizes the same thing in the heart of all Chinese, which is our people, our country and our history,” says Yimou. “In the movie, The Great Wall symbolizes the safeguard of peace and national spirit,” he continues. “I thought the screenplay was a special story, especially when you look at The Wall from a different angle. The Wall was built to protect our homeland from invaders. From this perspective, it makes little difference whether the enemy is people or monsters.”

The Great Wall is rated 14A.