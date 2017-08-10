Based on Jeannette Walls’ best-selling memoir, The Glass Castle is a drama directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12). The film stars Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Max Greenfield, Sarah Snook, and Naomi Watts.

Chronicling the adventures of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family, THE GLASS CASTLE is a remarkable story of unconditional love. Oscar® winner Brie Larson brings Jeannette Walls’s best-selling memoir to life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms.

The author loved how Cretton’s script presented her story. “Destin, from the beginning, saw all the light, the happiness, the joy and the lessons, and he brought that,” Walls says. “He hasn’t whitewashed anything. He hasn’t left out the bad things. They’re all there. His script captured exactly what I tried to do with the book: to show the beauty and the ugliness, the bright and the dark of my childhood.”

“We focused in on the idea of a young woman who is filing through her memories, trying to make sense of her life so far, and to finally make peace with the past and her parents. Ultimately, it is the story of a woman learning to love and accept herself,” explains Cretton.

The Glass Castle is rated 14A.