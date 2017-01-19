Directed by John Lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks, The Blind Side), The Founder is a biographical drama about Ray Kroc, the man who turned McDonalds into the world’s biggest fast food chain. The film stars Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Linda Cardellini, Patrick Wilson, B. J. Novak, and Laura Dern.

THE FOUNDER features the true story of how Ray Kroc (Keaton), a struggling salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers’ speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. Writer Robert Siegel (THE WRESTLER) details how Kroc maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire.

“The first time I heard about this project and started reading the script, my first thought was, why has no one told this story before?” explains Keaton. “This is a classic, capitalist, American story. And everyone has a connection to McDonald’s – no matter what you may feel about them as an adult. It’s a childhood connection. It’s not just a hamburger or food. McDonald’s was the biggest shift in popular culture and fast food that there will ever be.”

The Founder is rated PG.