The Foreigner is an action thriller directed by Martin Campbell (Green Lantern, Casino Royale). The film is based on the bestselling novel, ‘The Chinaman,’ by writer Stephen Leather and stars Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan, Michael McElhatton, and Charlie Murphy.

The film tells the story of humble London restaurant owner Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love — his teenage daughter — is taken from him in a senseless act of politically- motivated terrorism. As he searches for the people responsible, he seeks the assistance of Irish Deputy Minister, Liam Hennessy (Brosnan), an ill-fitting government official whose own troubled history comes to bear down on him. As Quan enters into a game of political cat-and-mouse with Hennessy, both men must confront their pasts as they try to identify the elusive killers.

Even more than the action, it was the story that appealed to Chan.“Quan is a lovely father,” he says. “After the terrible tragedy of his life in Vietnam, having seen his two daughters kidnapped and raped by Thai pirates, and then his wife dies when their youngest daughter, Fan, is born in London, his life is all about loving her and protecting her. When she is killed, he has nothing left. He is desperate for revenge, not only for Fan’s murder, but for the innocent who are killed by bad people.”

The Foreigner is rated 14A.