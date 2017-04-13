The latest chapter in the ever-popular Fast & Furious series, The Fate of the Furious is an action thriller film directed by F. Gary Gray and featuring a star-studded cast with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

The eighth instalment in the series, The Fate of the Furious was filmed in a wide variety of locations: Iceland, New York City, Berlin, Havana, Atlanta, and Cleveland. Diesel, who also produced the film and has previous experience working with Gray, was excited when the director signed on. “I knew from A Man Apart what Gary could pull out in terms of a darker character. I knew he would be perfect,” he commends. “Gary is a director who, first and foremost, focuses with exactitude on performance; that’s why we have Oscar-winning actors in this film. We knew he was going to pay that much-needed attention to the nuances of performance that this chapter would call for.”

The Fate of the Furious is rated PG.