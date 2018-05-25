Cheer on the Hamilton Bulldogs at the ‘Dog Pound’

The City of Hamilton and the Hamilton Bulldogs are inviting the public to come out Friday night to the ‘Dog Pound’ to cheer on the Hamilton Bulldogs in the semi-final Memorial Cup game.

Starting at 9 pm at the forecourt at City Hall, near the ‘Hamilton’ sign, the public can enjoy food trucks and music and watch the game on the big screen at 10 pm.

Fans are reminded to bring folding chairs or blankets.

Should the Bulldogs move on to the final on Sunday at 7 pm, fans will be able to watch that game as well on the big screen in the City Hall forecourt.

Bubba O’Neil will have interviews with the players and coaches tonight on the Evening News at 6 pm.