The Disaster Artist is a comedic drama directed by James Franco (In Dubious Battle). It is based on the book of the same name by Greg Sestero, who starred in The Room alongside its eccentric writer/director Tommy Wiseau. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this year and stars Franco alongside Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor, Josh Hutcherson, and Jacki Weaver.

With The Disaster Artist, James Franco transforms the tragicomic true-story of aspiring filmmaker and infamous Hollywood outsider Tommy Wiseau—an artist whose passion was as sincere as his methods were questionable—into a celebration of friendship, artistic expression, and dreams pursued against insurmountable odds. Based on Greg Sestero’s best-selling tell-all about the making of Tommy’s cult- classic disasterpiece The Room (“The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made”), The Disaster Artist is a hilarious and welcome reminder that there is more than one way to become a legend—and no limit to what you can achieve when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.

“Tommy made his movie intending it to be a drama and then people laughed at it,” says Franco. “Greg’s book was about Hollywood, but it was also the story of these misfits involved in the production of The Room. I saw The Disaster Artist as an industry-insider story told through outsiders in the vein of Ed Wood, a movie I loved.”

The Disaster Artist is rated 14A.