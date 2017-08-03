Based on Stephen King’s best-selling fantasy series, The Dark Tower hits the big screen this weekend. Nikolaj Arcel directs the film, which is rumoured to be a launching point for a future television series. Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Fran Kranz, Abbey Lee Kershaw and Jackie Earle Haley star in the film.

The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

Arcel has been a fan of King’s since he was young, but it wasn’t easy finding books to read. “When I was about 13, there were almost no Stephen King stories translated into Danish. I became infatuated with the few books that I’d read in Danish, even at that age. And so I had to start picking up his English-version novels and I had to teach myself to read adult novel-style English at a very early age. Stephen King taught me English.”

The Dark Tower is rated 14A.