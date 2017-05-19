*The trailer above contains mild nudity.*

The Commune is a drama film directed by Thomas Vinterberg and starring Ulrich Thomsen, Fares Fares, Trine Dyrholm, Lars Ranthe, and Julie Agnete Vang.

Erik and Anna are an academic couple with a dream. Together with their daughter Freja, they set up a commune in Erik’s huge villa in the upmarket district of Copenhagen. With the family in the center of the story, we are invited into the dream of a real commune; we participate in the house meetings, dinners and parties. It is friendship, love and togetherness under one roof until an earth-shattering love affair puts the community to its greatest test yet.

The film is in partly based on director Vinterberg’s experience growing up in a similar setting. “From the age of 7 to 19 I lived in a commune. It was a crazy, warm and fantastic time, surrounded by genitals, beer, high level academic discussions, love and personal tragedies. As a child, every day was a fairy tale. Simply leaving the privacy of your own bedroom and finding your way into the common areas of the house could offer a variety of surprising sceneries because of the other residents and their various eccentricities,” he says.

The Commune is rated 18A.