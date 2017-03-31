Inspired by Marla Frazee’s best-selling picture book, The Boss Baby is an animated comedy directed by Tom McGrath (Megamind, Madagascar). The film features the voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, and Tobey Maguire.

THE BOSS BABY is a hilarious family comedy about how a new baby’s arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator — a wildly imaginative 7-year old named Tim. The most unusual Boss Baby arrives to Tim’s home in a taxi, wearing a suit, carrying a brief case and speaking with the voice and wit of Alec Baldwin. The sibling rivalry between the two brothers is reluctantly cast aside when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is actually a spy on a secret undercover mission, and only he can help. An outrageous adventure ensues as the pint-sized partners prepare to thwart a dastardly plot involving an epic battle between puppies and babies.

Baldwin, who voices the titular baby, says his own family went through a similar situation. “My wife and I have a daughter who is three, and before my son was born, she was the princess and was just adored and catered to by everybody. Then my son came along —and he was first son, so I just flipped out. At this time, she was two years old. She would stare at him thinking ‘Something’s got to change around here. You know we have to fix this!’ So for my daughter, there was a process to be able to accept her little brother. When she finally gave him a kiss, we all cried. We thought this day would never come.”

The Boss Baby is rated G.