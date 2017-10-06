Thanksgiving feast

The holiday weekend is almost upon us so it’s time to talk turkey with Cookbook Author Emily Richards.

Recipe below:

Wild Rice & Bread Slow Cooker Stuffing

Nutty wild rice and cranberries deliver a perfect combination of textures in this flavourful, moist stuffing. Using your slow cooker also frees up valuable oven space for your holiday dinner.

1/4 cup (60 mL) butter, melted

2 onions, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic

2 tbsp (30 mL) crumbled dried sage leaves

1 tsp (5 mL) each dried thyme and rosemary leaves

3/4 tsp (4 mL) each salt and pepper

1/2 cup (125 mL) wild rice

2 cups (500 mL) turkey or vegetable broth

10 cups (2.5 L) cubed, day-old light rye bread, toasted

1 cup (250 mL) dried cranberries

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped fresh parsley

Stir butter, onions, celery, garlic, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper together in the crock of the slow cooker. Cook on high for 30 minutes.

Add rice. Stir broth into slow cooker. Cook on high for 1 hour.

Stir toasted bread cubes, cranberries and parsley into broth mixture until evenly moistened. Reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring every hour, for 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until stuffing is lightly browned around the edges and the excess moisture is absorbed.

Makes 16 servings.

Tips: Another day-old dense bread can be used such as crusty whole grain or Calabrese bread. Adjust the moisture if needed using a little extra broth. To prepare stuffing in the oven, melt butter in a large saucepan set over medium heat. Add onions, celery, garlic, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper; sauté until tender and fragrant. Add rice and broth. Cover and simmer on low for 35 to 40 minutes or until fluid is mostly absorbed. Cool slightly. Toss the rice mixture with the bread, cranberries and parsley. Transfer to a greased, 9 x 13 inch (3.5 L) baking dish. Bake, covered, in a 350°F (180°C) oven for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 30 minutes or until golden and set.

How to Roast Turkey: http://makesitsuper.ca/all-about-ontario-turkey/whole-turkey/