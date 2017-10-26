Thank You For Your Service is a war drama written and directed by Jason Hall (screenwriter for American Sniper). It stars Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Beulah Koale, and Scott Haze.

For Sergeant Adam Schumann (MILES TELLER)—and many soldiers like him—the process of leaving combat back in Iraq was as seemingly simple as getting on that plane. But standing on the tarmac again in the arms of loved ones would turn out to be merely a first step in the long and exacting journey of actually returning home. Based in part on Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist DAVID FINKEL’s book of the same name, Thank You for Your Service follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

Hall really wanted to do Finkel’s book justice. “David wrote what seemed like a poetic work of journalism. He followed these guys around for 18 months, lived with them in their homes and recorded their most private moments. My goal was to accomplish the same thing cinematically—to cut as close to the bone as we could and take a peek inside these lives. I wanted to give the audience a raw look at a world they haven’t seen before.”

Thank You For Your Service is rated 14A.