Terry Fox Run kicks off across the country

Walkers and runners laced up this morning for the 37th Annual Terry Fox Run.

Hundreds of people came together to do their part to keep Terry Fox’s legacy alive.

Dozens of events took place across the GTHA including several right here in Hamilton.

Terry Fox started his marathon in 1980 by running across Canada in support of cancer research. Since that time, the foundation has raised more than $700 million worldwide.

Hundreds of similar events took place across the country.


