Category: Canada & The World
Tags: Barcelona, spain, terror attack


ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack in Barcelona killing more than a dozen people and injuries many more.  Officials in Spain say the death toll could increase because at least 15 of those injured are hurt badly.  Three days of mourning have been declared to honour the victims.

Update:  Spanish police have confirmed that its troopers shot and killed four suspects and wounded a fifth in Catalonia, a resort town south of Barcelona to “respond to a terrorist attack.” The regional police said in another tweet that they are investigating whether the Cambrils suspects were wearing explosive vests.  Six civilians were injured during the incident according to emergency officials, two are in serious condition.

The force says it is working on the theory that the Cambrils suspects were linked to the Barcelona attack.


Terror Attack in Spain

