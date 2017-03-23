London terror attack

5 people are dead and 20 others injured after a terror attack outside British Parliament Wednesday. The dead include the suspect and a police officer who was guarding the Parliament buildings at the time.

“The attack started when a car was driven over Westminster bridge hitting and injuring a number of members of the public, including 3 police officers on their way back from a Commendation ceremony.” Mark Rowley, national head of counter-terrorism policing.

At least three others were students from France on a school trip.

“The car then crashed near Parliament and at least one man armed with a knife continued the attack and tried to enter Parliament.”

The suspect was then shot by police. They believe he was the only attacker, but they’re locking down the area for a thorough search. Londoners can expect to see more police presence over the next several days.

There is no known Canadian connection in this attack and no change in our national threat level but RCMP say they will have increased vigilance.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called this a “cowardly attack on democracy” and said Canada is ready to help in any way it can. He said the scene in London is all too familiar for Canadian MP’s who were on Parliament Hill in 2014 when Hamilton’s Nathan Cirillo was killed by a terrorist while on guard at the National War Memorial.