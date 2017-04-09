2016 Business Excellence Awards
Tenants in Hamilton apartment protesting unlivable conditions

Low-income tenants in Hamilton’s Beasley neighbourhood apartment building are protesting their living conditions.

The Mary Street building is in need of several repairs and renters said their property manager has been turning a blind eye for years.

A number of tenants have reported water damage, broken locking mechanisms and missing screens from their windows. One tenant experienced water damage so severe that the electricity was cut for the entire month of March due to safety concerns.

Other tenants have also reported minor issues such as missing door knobs. However, many tenants have not spoke out in fear of being evicted.

A representative from the group Hamilton Acorn, a group that helps low-income tenants living in unacceptable conditions, has stepped in to confront the building’s property manager and to begin a petition for landlord licensing so that tenants can have more protection.

 


