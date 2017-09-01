Watch CHCH Live
Tenants confront landlord over unacceptable living conditions

Tenants in a downtown Hamilton neighbourhood are fighting with their landlord saying they’re living in unsafe and unhealthy conditions and something needs to be done. We first told you their story last week but their fight continues.

Tenants pay $850 a month to rent an apartment at 2 Wentworth st homes. There’s mice feces, bugs, mold from water damage, broken windows, peeling floors and damaged baseboard heaters and electrical outlets.

CHCH was there when the landlord showed up, “I blame the tenants, not me.”

He claims repairs have been made. “The people who are moving in if they are filthy dirty and sloppy it is not my fault.”

Mike Wood from Acorn Hamilton, a group that helps low income tenants living in unacceptable conditions, has stepped in to help. He says moving to a better place isn’t often an option.

Many of the people he helps are on government assistance and their rent money is paid directly to landlords. He says they’re afraid to complain because they are threatened with evictions and bullied.


