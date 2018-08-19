Teenage boy assaulted in Gage Park

Hamilton Police are investigating an assault that took place at an event at Gage Park yesterday.

A 14 year old boy was ganged up on by a group of other teens and beat to the ground. The young man’s mom posted the video to Facebook in hopes the community could help identify the people responsible.

The teen’s mom says more than 30 kids jumped in to beat up her son. The woman says when she arrived at the park to pick her child up he was badly hurt and another 50 kids began to circle them. She says they went to the McDonald’s across the road but the group of teens followed them. She credits the staff at the McDonald’s for getting the teens off the property so they could safely leave. The 14 year old reportedly suffered significant bruising and head trauma.

CHCH cameras were at the “Midsummer’s Dream” colour festival yesterday at Gage Park before the assault took place. The event is inspired by an ancient Hindu religious festival. It was supposed to signify the triumph of good over evil and to show how all the different people of the world can come together and create something beautiful.

Hamilton Police say they continue to investigate the assault and are asking anyone who may know the attackers involved to give them a call.