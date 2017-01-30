Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Teen robbery leads to drug charges in St. Catharines

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara, Ontario
Tags: 17, BAILEY, battery, charges, cocaine, drugs, police, robbery, RYKERT, st catharines, teens

A robbery in St. Catharines lead to a drug charge after a search of a home turned up over seven ounces of cocaine.

Police said they were called to the Bailey Street and Rykert Street area just after 11 last night when a 17-year-old was robbed by another man known to him. The robber was armed but the teen was not hurt.

Police tracked the man to a home on Bailey Street and a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery.

Police then searched the home at around 6:30 Sunday morning and found the suspected cocaine. The teen now faces an additional charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

 

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php