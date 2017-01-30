Teen robbery leads to drug charges in St. Catharines

A robbery in St. Catharines lead to a drug charge after a search of a home turned up over seven ounces of cocaine.

Police said they were called to the Bailey Street and Rykert Street area just after 11 last night when a 17-year-old was robbed by another man known to him. The robber was armed but the teen was not hurt.

Police tracked the man to a home on Bailey Street and a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery.

Police then searched the home at around 6:30 Sunday morning and found the suspected cocaine. The teen now faces an additional charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.