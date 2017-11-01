Teen girl arrested for assaulting boy, stealing his candy

(Stock photo)

A 17-year-old girl from Niagara Falls has been arrested after she allegedly beat a 14-year-old boy and stole his Halloween candy.

Police were called to the area of Simcoe St. and Victoria Ave. around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a robbery.

Officers were told the 14-year-old boy was trick-or-treating when he was approached by an unknown girl. The girl began screaming and chasing the boy. Police say she tackled the boy to the ground, assaulted him and robbed him of his candy.

The girl fled the area on foot but was arrested a short distance away. Two other youths were with the girl at the time of the robbery but police say they were not criminally involved.

The teen was held in custody and will attend a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police will not be releasing the identity of the 17-year old girl as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.