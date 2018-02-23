Teen escort sentenced for her role in the murder and attempted robbery of a Mississauga man

One of the teen escorts involved in the murder and attempted robbery of a Mississauga man last year in Hamilton, was sentenced today.

In April of 2017, 32 year old Hayder Qasim-Rushdi drove to a Pioneer gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway after being stabbed multiple times by a teenage escort. He died a few days later in hospital. Three teenage girls were arrested, but can’t be named under the youth criminal justice act.

A Hamilton girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will be sentenced on April 13. The two other Toronto area teens pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of robbery, one of them was sentenced today, the other will be sentenced on March 28th.

The victim’s mother was not in court today, she is dying of cancer. In her victim impact statement she said:

“I have no life anymore. I’m waiting to die everyday to see him again.” She added that Hayder lived with her and did everything for her. “He was my whole life, my family has been affected. My girls don’t have their brother. They’re sad.”

It was her white Jaguar that Rushdi was driving that night. He had an agreement to drive the escorts to their destination for gas money, as long as one of them sat naked in the passenger seat.

The teens planned to steal the car in a field in rural Hamilton. One of them held a knife to his throat and during a struggle for the keys he was stabbed in the neck, his arm and the back of his head.

Before she was sentenced, the teen read a statement apologizing for her role in the events that took place and said she’s been working towards bettering herself and focusing on a better lifestyle to prevent further run ins with the law.

She has already served 295 days in custody. She cried as the judge sentenced her to 5 and a half more months in prison. Of that, 101 days will be served in jail, 50 will be served under supervision and two years of probation.

