Teen cyclist hit by pickup left with life-threatening injuries

Hamilton Police say a 13-year-old cyclist has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in a pickup truck.

Emergency crews were called to the Hamilton Mountain around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the cyclist was crossing westbound on Upper Wenthworth Ave. at Elite Dr. when he was hit.

The teen was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a the pickup, a 39-year-old Hamilton man, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t yet spoken to officers is asked to call police at 905-546-4753.