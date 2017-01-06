Heartbreaking loss for Canada at World Junior Hockey Championship

Canadians had their hearts broken by Team U.S.A. after losing the World Junior Hockey Championship in a shootout.

Team Canada had every chance to win, out-shooting the Americans 17-7 in an intense 20-minute overtime. But it was a lone goal in the five-round shootout by Tory Terry that earned the U.S. their fourth tournament title and first since 2013.

Canada’s Thomas Chabot, who was named tournament MVP despite the loss, told the Canadian Press he wished it didn’t end up in shootouts.

“We had so many chances in the overtime and to go into a shootout, well, it’s not something you can control,” he said.

“Obviously I’d have liked to play another period, but that’s how hockey is. We have to give credit to them. They found the back of the net in a shootout and that’s it.”