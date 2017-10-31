Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Halloween can be scary for some kids, but it can be a real nightmare for parents as well, if their kids have food allergies.

“Very dangerous, one bite of the wrong candy and your kid is in the hospital or worse.”

A teal pumpkin at a house tells trick or treaters that there are goodies at the house that they won’t be allergic to.

“We give out glow stick stickers, free swim and skate packages for local swim and skate areas.”

The teal pumpkin project has been around for three years and this map shows houses who have registered with the program.

If you want to join in, paint a pumpkin teal, or pick one up from Michaels and get some non-food treats like stickers, or glow sticks. Kids with allergies will appreciate it.


