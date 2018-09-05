Teachers union is taking the Ontario government to court over sex ed curriculum

The union that represents over 80,000 teachers is taking the Ontario government to court. The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario says the Ford Government is infringing on the rights of teachers and students with the removal of a modern sex-ed curriculum and the introduction of a ‘snitch’ line.

When describing the Ford Government’s repeal of the 2015 sex-ed curriculum, ETFO president Sam Hammond used phrases like, “poorly thought out,” “abuse of power,” but he saved his most explosive statement for the end of his newser,

“Yes it seems homophobic in a way, yes it’s trying to eliminate key aspects of the society we live in: gender identities, trans gender individuals, same sex marriage, I don’t know what else you’d call it.”

The union sent the application to the superior court looking to keep the updated 2015 sex-ed in place where LGBTQ issues and cyber safety are taught.

Some parents picking up their kids after their first day of school seem to be on the same page as teachers

The union is also hoping to eliminate the newly introduced report or “snitch” line. A service that allows anyone to critisize a teacher who they feel stray from the 20 year-old curriculum.

“If that teacher decides to take that as a teachable moment to talk about same sex couples, is this government going to act and punish that teacher for doing that in 2018? There is absolutely no need for a snitch line in ETFO’s opinion attacks the integrity professional judgement of our members.’

Manny Figueiredo, the Director of Education for the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board is putting trust in teachers that they’ll do the right thing.

“Teachers need to respond to that. Doesn’t mean they’ll break into a whole class lesson because that isn’t an expectation they need to respond if a child from a certain identity or family structure doesn’t feel safe or included then we have a moral responsibility under the human rights code to respond to that need.’

It’s unclear how long the court proceedings will take place.

In the meantime, the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board Director says their preparing for either outcome. He also mentioned that letters are still sent out to homes prior to certain sex-ed lessons and parents continue to have the option to pull their kids out of class if they disagree with the subject matter.