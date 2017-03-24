Teacher lockout continues in Niagara

The lockout of Catholic elementary teachers in Niagara continues with no end in sight. Negotiations have broken down and the province is even calling for the two sides to go to arbitration to settle this but that’s not something the school board wants to do right now.

Instead of teaching nearly 15,000 Catholic elementary students, roughly 800 teachers are locked out, many of them picketing outside of schools. The board chair says the two sides are very close to reaching a deal.

“In the two weeks prior to the actual lockout, we made amazing progress. We were able to sign off on everything but one small but important issue…very close.” Father Paul MacNeil.

MacNeil says there’s really only one stumbling block right now, and it has to do with how grievances are handled. He says what the board is proposing is already in place in Catholic high schools in Niagara.

Calls and emails to the teachers union weren’t returned but Provincial Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said the two sides should look at binding arbitration to end this. The teachers union is up for arbitration, but the board isn’t.

“They’re hoping to go to binding arbitration, we’re saying no let’s keep it local because it’s a far better way of resolving something.”