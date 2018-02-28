Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Taxi driver assaulted for allegedly ‘driving too slow’

Last updated:
A 52-year-old man has been arrested after a cab driver was punched in the head for allegedly driving too slow.

Halton police say a taxi driver picked up a man in Georgetown shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

During the ride, the man and driver got into a verbal argument about the cost of the trip. The passenger accused the driver of driving slowly in order to raise the fare. The driver pulled over and told the man to get out.

The man, who was sitting in the passenger seat, allegedly punched the driver in the head before getting out of the vehicle.

He later went to the taxi company to pay for his fare.

George Hooker was charged with one count of assault.

Anyone who may have additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Constable Joseph Dominelli at 905-825-4747, ext. 2105.



